From the author of I Wish My Teacher Knew, how grownups can empower children to stand up for what they believe in



Third-grade teacher Kyle Schwartz often tells her students: “You are not here so you can make money in a decade. You are here so you can make a difference now.”



Young people are up for the task. In the face of school shootings, cyber bullying, and other challenges students face at school, there are students who are changing the world right now.



In I Wish for Change, teacher and author Kyle Schwartz equips both teachers and parents to help children stand up for what they believe is right and make value-driven decisions. She shows how children’s adaptability, vulnerability, and empathy make them excellent agents for change, as well as how to teach children about the mechanics and structures of power so they can effectively change them.



Filled with inspiring stories from Kyle’s students and educators around the nation, as well as practical, replicable strategies for the classroom, I Wish for Change is the guide for every teacher, educator, and parent to show kids that their voice matters.

