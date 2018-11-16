Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Fall Fun Letter and Number Tracing

Fall Fun Letter and Number Tracing

Pre-K Workbook

by

A seasonal tracing and coloring book for pre-k and kindergarten with more than 40 fun fall pictures that help teach kids their letters, numbers, and themed words.

This fun, fall-themed workbook teaches pre-k and preschool students the alphabet and how to write letters, numbers, and words. Featuring autumn-themed coloring and practice pages for each letter of the alphabet, along with tracing for seasonal words and the numbers 1-12, this is the perfect fall activity book for kids.
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Education / Parent Participation

On Sale: October 30th 2018

Price: $7.99 / $11.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 128

ISBN-13: 9780316455893

Little, Brown Lab
Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Buy Fall Fun Today

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Powell's
Books-A-Million

What's Inside

Read More Read Less