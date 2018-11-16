Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Fall Fun Letter and Number Tracing
Pre-K Workbook
A seasonal tracing and coloring book for pre-k and kindergarten with more than 40 fun fall pictures that help teach kids their letters, numbers, and themed words.Read More
This fun, fall-themed workbook teaches pre-k and preschool students the alphabet and how to write letters, numbers, and words. Featuring autumn-themed coloring and practice pages for each letter of the alphabet, along with tracing for seasonal words and the numbers 1-12, this is the perfect fall activity book for kids.
Trade Paperback