Number Tracing Pre-K Workbook

Fun and Educational Number Writing Practice and Coloring Book for Kids Ages 3-5

A letter and number tracing workbook for kids ages 3-5 in kindergarten and pre-k, packed with activities and coloring pages to make handwriting practice fun.

Get ready for school by learning to count and trace numbers and letters with this fun activity book for preschool, pre-k, and kindergarten kids ages 3-5. This engaging collection of exercises features space to practice writing numbers alongside coloring book images that will keep kids entertained for hours at a time.


Genre: Nonfiction / Education / Parent Participation

On Sale: October 23rd 2018

Price: $7.99 / $11.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 64

ISBN-13: 9780316455886

Little, Brown Lab
Trade Paperback
