Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Birdie's First Day of School

Birdie's First Day of School

by

Read by


Tomorrow is Birdie’s first day of school and she is just SO nervous. What will her teacher be like? What should she bring? What should she WEAR? When Birdie walks into her brand-new classroom . . . oh my! A whole new world opens up as she discovers all the fun and adventure that school has to offer.

Sujean Rim has crafted another gorgeously illustrated Birdie adventure, featuring a brand-new “big girl” moment as Birdie conquers her back-to-school jitters and discovers that learning new things is always in fashion!

Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / School & Education

On Sale: January 7th 2020

Price: $1.98

ISBN-13: 9781549104237

Hachette Audio logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: Unabridged

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews