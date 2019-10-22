



Tomorrow is Birdie’s first day of school and she is just SO nervous. What will her teacher be like? What should she bring? What should she WEAR? When Birdie walks into her brand-new classroom . . . oh my! A whole new world opens up as she discovers all the fun and adventure that school has to offer.





Sujean Rim has crafted another gorgeously illustrated Birdie adventure, featuring a brand-new “big girl” moment as Birdie conquers her back-to-school jitters and discovers that learning new things is always in fashion!



