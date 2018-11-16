The School Book

Beloved and New York Times bestselling author Todd Parr uses his signature blend of playfulness and sensitivity to introduce readers to all the wonderful things they can do at school, where everyone is welcome!





With his trademark bright colors and bold lines, Todd Parr introduces readers to a perennial source of childhood anxiety and excitement both: school! From morning routines to meeting new people to learning and playing together, Todd explores all the different things that can happen in school, all the while sharing a cheerful, child-friendly message of sharing, inclusion, and community. Welcome to school– a place for everyone to grow!