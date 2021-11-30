The Top 10 Holiday Gift Ideas for Children
The holidays are right around the corner. Have you picked out gifts for the kids in your life yet? Books are the perfect gifts for kids who have everything, because there are endless amounts of books to choose from, and it’s impossible for kids to read through them all. Of course, the wealth of book options out there for kids under 10 is a blessing and a curse. After all, it can be hard to choose the right book with so many on the shelves. Here are the 10 best children’s books that make the perfect holiday gifts.
The Elf on the Shelf Search and Find
by Elf on the Shelf
The Elf on the Shelf Search and Find is a fun, interactive picture book that kids will love. As the scout Elves are help Santa get ready for Christmas, can you find Scout Elves and Elf Pets in every scene of this book?
The Gift Shop Bear
by Phyllis Harris
Illustrated by Phyllis Harris
This next book is the perfect gift for kids who love books like The Velveteen Rabbit, Corduroy, and The Polar Express. In The Gift Shop Bear, we meet Bear, a special holiday toy who comes out every Christmas to join his special friend Annie in her grandmother's gift shop. But this Christmas is different. The shop is closing, and Bear worries she'll never see Annie or her grandmother ever again.
What the Dinosaurs Did the Night Before Christmas
by Refe Tuma
by Susan Tuma
Kids love dinosaurs, and kids love Christmas, so how about a story book about dinosaurs at Christmastime? What the Dinosaurs Did the Night Before Christmas is a wild story about a group of rowdy dinosaurs who wreck the halls to get ready for the coming holiday.
If I Could Give You Christmas
by Lynn Plourde
Illustrated by Jennifer L. Meyer
If I Could Give You Christmas is a book about a family of mice who bring the holiday spirit to life with fun Christmas activities. Follow the mouse family in these adorable illustrations as they go ice skating, sing carols, trim a Christmas tree, and more!
A Child's Introduction to the Nutcracker
by Heather Alexander
The Nutcracker is a beloved ballet that rings in the season for many fans of dance and Christmas. But whether you're new to the story or already love the ballet, A Child's Introduction to the Nutcracker is a wonderful gift for kids who love dance and the holiday season. This book is filled with colorful illustrations, fun facts, history, and music, telling the story of how this beloved Christmas classic came to life.
The Christmas Owl
by Gideon Sterer
by Ellen Kalish
Illustrated by Ramona Kaulitzki
The Christmas Owl is based on the true story of a little owl named Rockefeller who was found living in the world's most famous Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center. At first, when Little Owl's home is cut down to make a Christmas tree, she thinks Christmas is a terrible holiday. But then she is rescued by a woman named Ellen, and she starts to think Christmas might not be so bad after all.
Once Upon a Christmas
by Dawn Young
Illustrated by Kenneth Anderson
Looking for the ideal gift for kids who love to laugh? Grab a copy of Once Upon a Christmas, a story about the Three Bears' Christmas party. When the wild party knocks Santa's sleigh off course, will the partygoers be able to help Santa and save Christmas?
The Snowman
Raymond Briggs
The Snowman is a beloved wintery tale that allows the pictures to tell the story. A little boy builds a snowman, which later in the night comes to life. The two go on an unforgettable adventure in beautifully rendered illustrations.
A Piñata in a Pine Tree
Pat Mora; Magaly Morales (Illustrator)
A Piñata in a Pine Tree is a new twist on the classic Christmas story The Twelve Days of Christmas. In this book from award-winning author and artist Pat Mora, a little girl receives gifts from a secret amiga, who reveals her true identity at the end of the story after the 12th day of Christmas.
The Nutcracker in Harlem
T. E. McMorrow; James Ransome (Illustrator)
In The Nutcracker in Harlem, author T. E. McMorrow and Coretta Scott King Award–winning illustrator James Ransome bring the story of the Nutcracker to life with beautiful illustrations and a retelling of the classic Nutcracker story with a jazz twist. This version of The Nutcracker is set in New York City during the height of the Harlem Renaissance as one little girl blossoms into a musician with the help of one magical toy.
