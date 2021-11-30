The Top 10 Holiday Gift Ideas for Children

The holidays are right around the corner. Have you picked out gifts for the kids in your life yet? Books are the perfect gifts for kids who have everything, because there are endless amounts of books to choose from, and it’s impossible for kids to read through them all. Of course, the wealth of book options out there for kids under 10 is a blessing and a curse. After all, it can be hard to choose the right book with so many on the shelves. Here are the 10 best children’s books that make the perfect holiday gifts.

The Gift Shop Bear This next book is the perfect gift for kids who love books like The Velveteen Rabbit, Corduroy, and The Polar Express. In The Gift Shop Bear, we meet Bear, a special holiday toy who comes out every Christmas to join his special friend Annie in her grandmother's gift shop. But this Christmas is different. The shop is closing, and Bear worries she'll never see Annie or her grandmother ever again. Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

The Christmas Owl The Christmas Owl is based on the true story of a little owl named Rockefeller who was found living in the world's most famous Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center. At first, when Little Owl's home is cut down to make a Christmas tree, she thinks Christmas is a terrible holiday. But then she is rescued by a woman named Ellen, and she starts to think Christmas might not be so bad after all. Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

The Nutcracker in Harlem In The Nutcracker in Harlem, author T. E. McMorrow and Coretta Scott King Award–winning illustrator James Ransome bring the story of the Nutcracker to life with beautiful illustrations and a retelling of the classic Nutcracker story with a jazz twist. This version of The Nutcracker is set in New York City during the height of the Harlem Renaissance as one little girl blossoms into a musician with the help of one magical toy. Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

