The Elf on the Shelf Search and Find
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

The Elf on the Shelf Search and Find

by

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play See All

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780762473601

USD: $7.99  /  CAD: $9.99

ON SALE: October 5th 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Christmas & Advent

PAGE COUNT: 40

Select a format:

ebook
Trade Paperback
The first ever officially licensed, delightful, holiday seek-and-find book with an iconic Christmas toy!

It's almost Christmas and the Scout Elves are busy helping Santa decide on his nice list. Can you spot the Scout Elves and Elf Pets in every scene in this book? There are bonus items to find on each spread too, spreading out the holiday activity cheer for many sessions. Celebrate the holiday season with your favorite Elf on the Shelf elves and pets in this delightful seek-and-find book.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews