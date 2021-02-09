The Elf on the Shelf Search and Find

The first ever officially licensed, delightful, holiday seek-and-find book with an iconic Christmas toy!



It's almost Christmas and the Scout Elves are busy helping Santa decide on his nice list. Can you spot the Scout Elves and Elf Pets in every scene in this book? There are bonus items to find on each spread too, spreading out the holiday activity cheer for many sessions. Celebrate the holiday season with your favorite Elf on the Shelf elves and pets in this delightful seek-and-find book.