Music to Your Brain: The Ten Most Interesting Music Books to Read This Year

One of the greatest unsung (ha) categories of books is books about musicians, both biographies and memoirs. Think about it, these are the legends who graced our screens and stereos with their music, and now between the pages of books you can learn their intimate life stories and what goes on behind the music. Because musicians both old and new have some of the wildest and most touching stories to tell, which makes for great entertainment. Whether it’s a thoroughly researched biography or a deeply personal memoir, these are the ten most interesting music books to read this year.

Please Please Tell Me Now Stephen Davis is responsible for some of the best music biographies of the last few decades. Now he tackles one of the biggest bands of the 20th century: Duran Duran. Named for a character in Barbarella, this British pop super group was the darling of MTV in the 1980s. With the help of a string of number one singles, heavy rotation of their videos, and a headlining performance at Live Aid, the band sold 60 million records by the end of the decade. Find out how they got their start and what they're up to now in this stellar biography! ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover

Unrequited Infatuations Growing up in New Jersey, Stevie Van Zandt always had a passion for music. When he met fellow music lover Bruce Springsteen, it changed their lives. Van Zandt became an integral part of the E Street Band, a role he would step away from and return to repeatedly. He refashioned himself as Little Steven in the 1980s, masterminded the recording of “Sun City,” an anti-apartheid anthem, and became a starring cast member of The Sopranos, and the star of Netflix's first original series, Lilyhammer. Unrequited Infatuations is a must-read for any musician or actor or memoir lover! ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover

Eruption The world was stunned when rock legend Eddie Van Halen died of cancer in October of 2020. Van Halen was considered one of the greatest and most influential guitarists of all time, leading not only his own legendary band, Van Halen, but also working with musicians across many genres. Music journalists Brad Tolinski and Chris Gill have put together an oral history of Van Halen, composed of more than 50 hours of interviews with Edward and his family, friends, and colleagues. ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover

Beast This is the first full-length biography of John Bonham, drummer for Led Zeppelin, arguably the greatest rock band of all time. Bonham was larger than life—his drumming was louder, faster and more inventive than anything being done in his day, and it was ultimately his playing that led Jimmy Page to bring him into the group that eventually became Led Zeppelin. Though Bonham died in 1980 at the age of 32, his status as the greatest drummer of all time lives on. This comprehensive look at Bonham includes an introduction by Dave Grohl. ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover

