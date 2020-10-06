The Lunachicks

The Lunachicks released six albums and toured internationally for almost thirteen years. The New York Times described them as “feminist, trashy, righteous, foul-mouthed and certainly fun.”Jeanne Fury is a music journalist who’s been published in the Village Voice, Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, rollingstone.com, spin.com, NYMag.com, and elsewhere. She contributed to Women Who Rock (Black Dog/Leventhal, October 2018), as did frontwoman Theo Kogan.
