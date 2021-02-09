Brad Tolinski
BRAD TOLINSKI was the Editor-in-Chief of Guitar World magazine, the best-selling magazine for musicians in the world, for over 25 years. He is also the author of Light & Shade: Conversations with Jimmy Page and Play it Loud: An Epic History of the Style, Sound and Revolution of the Electric Guitar, which was the inspiration for the Play It Loud exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2019. He lives in New York.Read More
CHRIS GILL was the editor of Guitar Aficionado magazine and a regular contributor to Guitar World magazine.
By the Author
Eruption
A narrative rendering of the best interviews with Eddie Van Halen culled from over 50 hours of conversations with Guitar World magazine, telling his own…