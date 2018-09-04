Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

C.M. Kushins

C. M. Kushins has been a freelance journalist for over fifteen years. After graduating from SUNY Empire State College with a degree in communications he worked for MTV and the NAACP. His writing has appeared in numerous print and online publications, including High Times and Creative Nonfiction. A musician himself, Nothing’s Bad Luck is his first book. He lives in New York.

Read More Arrow Icon