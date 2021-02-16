International rock icon Nikki Sixx is one of the founding members of Mötley Crüe and Sixx:A.M., the two-time New York Times bestselling author of The Heroin Diaries and a book of his photography titled This Is Gonna Hurt, co-founder of rock couture fashion line Royal Underground, philanthropist, photographer, and radio host. As the creative force behind a multitude of projects, Sixx never stops inventing new ways to express himself. In addition to selling over 100 million albums with Mötley Crüe and Sixx:A.M., songs written by Sixx have been used in national commercials, his photographs have been published by the New York Post, and he’s raised several hundred thousand dollars through his Running Wild In The Night charity for Covenant House California.