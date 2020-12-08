Jennifer Otter Bickerdike

Dr. Jennifer Otter Bickerdike is the Global Music Ambassador for BIMM, Europe’s leading & largest music college. Originally from Santa Cruz, California, she has spent her life dedicated to the mistress that is rock n roll, wiith more than 30 years of experience in the culture industries, ranging from her time as a former music industry executive in the US to surviving three waves of dot com bubble bursting in the Silicon Valley before writing her PhD on Joy Division and Nirvana at Goldsmiths College in London. She is also the author of WHY VINYL MATTERS, a manifesto of the importance of the vinyl record by and for fans. The book includes interviews with a wide array of aficionados, ranging from Lars Ulrich to Fatboy Slim. Bickerdike lives in London, UK with her husband and rescue dog Alfie