Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Bobby Rush
Bobby Rush is a Grammy award-winning blues musician who has recorded over 400 songs over the course of five decades in the music industry. He is a Blues Hall of Famer, a 13-time Blues Music Award winner, and a B.B. King Entertainer of the Year. This is his first book.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
I Ain't Studdin' Ya
A memoir by one of the last of the genuine old school Blues and R&B legends, the Grammy-winning dynamic showman Bobby RushThis memoir charts the…