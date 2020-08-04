Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Stephen Davis
STEPHEN DAVIS is America’s preeminent rock journalist and biographer, having written numerous bestsellers on rock bands, including the smash hit Hammer of the Gods. He also collaborated with legendary musicians Levon Helm and Mick Fleetwood on their autobiographies. He lives in Boston.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Please Please Tell Me Now
A stunning new biography of Duran Duran by the best-selling author of Gold Dust Woman and Hammer of the GodsIn Please Please Tell Me Now,…