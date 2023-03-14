Level Up Your Dungeons & Dragons Campaign With These Reads
Calling all Dungeon Masters & Players! If you can’t wait for your next campaign, roll the dice with these reads. Gain advantage on INT or CHA rolls from these epic books for your next gaming session.
NONFICTION NECESSITIES
Rise of the Dungeon Master
by David Kushner
Illustrated by Koren Shadmi
Rise of the Dungeon Master tells, in graphic form, the story of Gary Gygax, co-creator of Dungeons & Dragons, one of the most influential games ever made. Like the game itself, the narrative casts the reader into the adventure from a first person point of view, taking on the roles of the different characters in the story.
In a smart, entertaining, reassuring book that reads like fiction, Alexandra Robbins manages to cross Gossip Girl with Freaks and Geeks and explain the fascinating psychology and science behind popularity and outcasthood. She reveals that the things that set students apart in high school are the things that help them stand out later in life.
She's Such a Geek
Edited by Annalee Newitz
Edited by Charlie Anders
She’s Such a Geek is a groundbreaking anthology that celebrates women who have flourished in the male-dominated realms of technical and cultural arcana. More than anything, She’s Such a Geek is a celebration and call to arms: it’s a hopeful book which looks forward to a day when women will invent molecular motors, design the next ultra-tiny supercomputer, and run the government.
Perfect for fans of Dungeons & Dragons, Raina Telgemeier, and Jessica Kim, a heartfelt coming-of-age middle grade novel about finding your voice and believing in your best geeky self.It’s time to Roll for Initiative.
A Kid's Guide to Tabletop RPGs
by Gabriel Hicks
Illustrated by Dave Perillo
An accessible, inclusive guide aimed at helping young fans get in touch with their inner game master by offering advice and creative ways to get involved, celebrate, and interact with the tabletop RPG community!
FANTASTIC FICTION
From a new star in epic fantasy comes an irresistibly compelling novel where an unlikely team must band together to unearth a conspiracy that might devastate their empire in this captivating blend of page-turning locked room mystery and lyrical fantasy that readers will find “ensnaring.” (Cat Rambo).
Winter is coming, so why not get away from it all?
Justin Lee Anderson’s sensational epic fantasy debut was voted best self-published fantasy book of the year* and begins a tale of magic, mayhem, and a ragtag group of adventurers who just might be the key to saving their kingdom.
AN EPIC TRILOGY
The Witcher meets D&D in the first book of this epic fantasy adventure where a warrior priest must suddenly protect his world from monsters that were once only legend from USA Today bestselling author David Dalglish.
