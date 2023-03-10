Must-Have D&D Products for the Ultimate Geek
Dungeons and Dragons fans are eagerly awaiting the upcoming movie Honor Among Thieves, but you can never get enough D&D. Players and DMs alike hoard shiny math rocks, create new characters every week (even if they don’t get a chance to play them), and never stop craving more stuff. So here are just a few fun things to keep filling those book- and display shelves.
Tackle life with advantage with this officially licensed guide to life inspired by the world of Dungeons & Dragons!
This playful, inspirational book invites fantasy lovers and fans of Dungeons & Dragons to celebrate and incorporate different elements of this iconic tabletop game in their lives and help them live their best, geekiest life. Written by Kat Kruger, the Dungeon Master of the popular Dungeons & Dragons actual play podcast d20 Dames, you'll learn how to take the skills, knowledge, and sense of adventure from your D&D campaign to help you better understand everything from how you interact with the world around you to facing the random events that life sometimes throws at you.
With advice from classic player classes—like the Fighter, Warlock, Bard, Monk, or Ranger—and ways to take your experiences as a player (or a Dungeon Master) and use them in your day-to-day life, How to Be More D&D also features interactive elements like "Building Your Character" and "Dungeon Master State of Mind," quizzes like "What is Your D&D Class," and paired with rich, full-color art from the world of Dungeons & Dragons. Whether it is building your real world "character," discovering your ideal class and strengths, harnessing the three pillars of play for everyday use, or using roleplaying techniques to your advantage, How to Be More D&D explores how to enjoy the campaign known as life and is a perfect gift for any tabletop gamer or D&D fan.
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 23, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Punish or put your dice in a time-out when they roll critical fails or put your friends (and yourself) in danger with the Mini Dice Dungeon.
- LIGHT-UP DICE DUNGEON: Includes a 3 inch mini dungeon with LED light feature in green
- SPECIAL BRANDED D20: A translucent d20 branded with the D&D ampersand for the 20
- ILLUSTRATED MINI BOOK INCLUDED: With tips, advice, and the basics of dice care, and tear-out shame cards
- PERFECT GIFT FOR D&D FANS: Display on a shelf, desk, or bookcase and show off your love of Dungeons & Dragons
- OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic Dungeons & Dragons collectible
Beauty is in the eye of the Beholder with this officially licensed miniature figurine.
- FIGURINE WITH LIGHT: A one-of-a-kind 3-inch figurine of the popular monster: the Beholder with a glowing eye
- BOOK INCLUDED: Learn more about this iconic monster in this fully illustrated 32-page miniature book
- PERFECT GIFT FOR D&D FANS: Display on a shelf, desk, or bookcase and show off your love of Dungeons & Dragons
- OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic Dungeons & Dragons collectible
It’s larger on the inside! Carry all your equipment, weapons, items, and more with this official Dungeons & Dragons magnet set.
- UNIQUE MAGNETS: A collection of 30 magnets featuring an assortment of both rare and common items, objects, and equipment found in the game
- MINIATURE BAG OF HOLDING: A special felt "Bag of Holding" perfect for keeping all your magnets safe and in one place
- ILLUSTRATED MINI BOOK INCLUDED: Discover the secrets that the Bag of Holding might be hiding with this inventory book and learn more about the unique objects and equipment you'll find inside
- PERFECT GIFT FOR D&D FANS: Display on a shelf, desk, or bookcase and show off your love of Dungeons & Dragons
- OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic Dungeons & Dragons collectible
Teleport yourself to the Forgotten Realms of Dungeons & Dragons with these licensed art posters!
- HIGH QUALITY POSTERS: Gorgeous 8×10-inch full-color posters featuring 12 cityscapes from the Forgotten Realms
- READY TO HANG: Easy removable sheets come ready to hang in your home, office, or anywhere
- PERFECT GIFT FOR THE D&D FAN: Share and show-off your love for Dungeons & Dragons with these unique posters
- OFFICIALLY LICENSED: An authentic Dungeons & Dragons product
