Dungeons & Dragons Forgotten Realms Poster Book
by Dungeons & Dragons

RP Studio

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762479016

USD: $13.99  /  CAD: $18.99

ON SALE: March 1st 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Role Playing & Fantasy

PAGE COUNT: 24

Trade Paperback
Teleport yourself to the Forgotten Realms of Dungeons & Dragons with these licensed art posters!
  • HIGH QUALITY POSTERS: Gorgeous 8×10-inch full-color posters featuring 12 cityscapes from the Forgotten Realms 
  • READY TO HANG: Easy removable sheets come ready to hang in your home, office, or anywhere
  • PERFECT GIFT FOR THE D&D FAN: Share and show-off your love for Dungeons & Dragons with these unique posters
  • OFFICIALLY LICENSED: An authentic Dungeons & Dragons product

