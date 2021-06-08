Dungeons & Dragons
Dungeons & Dragons launched the great tradition of roleplaying games in 1974 with an unprecedented mix of adventure and strategy, dice-rolling, and storytelling. Wizards of the Coast continues to honor that tradition, bringing to market a diverse range of D&D game and entertainment experiences and influencing numerous writers, directors, and game designers by tapping into an innate human need to gather with friends and tell an exciting story together.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Dungeons & Dragons Forgotten Realms Poster Book
Teleport yourself to the Forgotten Realms of Dungeons & Dragons with these licensed art posters!HIGH QUALITY POSTERS: Gorgeous 8x10-inch full-color posters featuring 12 cityscapes from the Forgotten…