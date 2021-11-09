Kat Kruger

Kat Kruger is a best-selling freelance game designer at her owner-operated company, Steampunk Unicorn Studio. Her previous projects include: HeroQuest, Betrayal at Baldur’s Gate, and various D&D adventures. In the TTRPG sphere she has most notably contributed to the inaugural Uncaged Anthology and Eyes Unclouded. She is also the Dungeon Master on the family-friendly, actual-play podcast d20 Dames. When she’s not writing or editing games, she's raising a geeky toddler with her partner and their dachshund in Seattle.



