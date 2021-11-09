Kat Kruger
Kat Kruger is a best-selling freelance game designer at her owner-operated company, Steampunk Unicorn Studio. Her previous projects include: HeroQuest, Betrayal at Baldur’s Gate, and various D&D adventures. In the TTRPG sphere she has most notably contributed to the inaugural Uncaged Anthology and Eyes Unclouded. She is also the Dungeon Master on the family-friendly, actual-play podcast d20 Dames. When she’s not writing or editing games, she's raising a geeky toddler with her partner and their dachshund in Seattle.Read More
Dungeons & Dragons launched the great tradition of roleplaying games in 1974 with an unprecedented mix of adventure and strategy, dice-rolling, and storytelling. Wizards of the Coast continues to honor that tradition, bringing to market a diverse range of D&D game and entertainment experiences and influencing numerous writers, directors, and game designers by tapping into an innate human need to gather with friends and tell an exciting story together.
By the Author
How to Be More D&D
Tackle life with advantage with this officially licensed guide to life inspired by the world of Dungeons & Dragons! Written by Kat Kruger, the Dungeon Master of…