Erin M Evans

Erin M. Evans is the author of seven Forgotten Realms novels for Wizards of the Coast, including the 2011 Scribe Award winner Brimstone Angels. In addition, she is the former editor of the Eberron novel line and has written fiction for the RPGs Shadow of the Demon Lord, Monarchies of Mau, and Aetaltis, as well as dialogue for the MMO TERA. Erin graduated from Washington University in St. Louis with a degree in anthropology and currently lives in the Seattle area with her husband and sons.