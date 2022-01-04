Jaime Formato
Jaime Formato is a third-grade teacher from northern Florida. Her days are spent hanging out with kids and reading, and the nights are for musicals, hockey, and writing. She lives in a little house by the woods with her husband, their four beautiful children, two cats that don’t love her enough, two dogs that love her a little too much, and a whole lotta nature.Read More
