Learn All the Tips and Tricks You Need to Land Your Dream Job

Job hunting is hard. Writing a good job application is hard. And even when you’ve landed that dream job, making the most of it can still be hard. Sometimes it turns out not to be the dream job you thought it was—and then making a career change is hard. Luckily, you don’t have to navigate all of this alone. There are a lot of wonderful self help and career advice books out there full of the insight, ideas, and strategies you need to help you find a job you love. These six books cover a wide range of topics, from job seeking to mid-career changes. So whether you’re about to write your first job application, or you’ve been feeling stuck at work for years, they’ll offer you the tools and confidence-boost you need to take the first steps toward a rewearing career.

So Good They Can't Ignore You If you've ever felt wary of the advice "follow your passion," then So Good They Can't Ignore You is the book for you. In this insightful and unconventional treatise on how to build a meaningful career, Cal Newport examines how it's usually not what you do that leads to job satisfaction, but how you do it. In interviews with people in careers as diverse as organic farming and computer programming, he explores how putting in the work to become adept at something is at the heart of having a career you love. His evidence-based approach is full of concrete steps and strategies to help you along the path toward a fulfilling life and career. ebook Arrow Icon Arrow icon Hardcover

The Right-and Wrong-Stuff Most people, at some point in their lives, experience at least one career-derailment risk factor, and many people's careers do indeed go off the rails in one way or another. In The Right and Wrong Stuff, Carter Cast takes a look at what causes people to be fired, demoted, or fail to find job success, and discovers that it's rarely due to a lack of drive or skill. Cast uses his own life as an example, drawing insights from his experience of nearly being fired, as well as his years as an entrepreneur, CEO of Walmart, and venture capitalist. His candid, straightforward advice will help you identify risk factors in your own career and lean how to stay on the road to success. ebook Arrow Icon Arrow icon Hardcover

Little Black Book Though this book is geared toward those in creative careers, it's an indispensable book for anyone seeking to make the most out of their career, whether you're a day in, or have had years of experience. Otegha Uwagba packs this slim volume with insights into everything from networking and creating a personal brand to becoming a great public speaker. It also includes contributions from many successful creative women, such as acclaimed author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Earn It! It can sometimes feel like landing a great job is the end of the journey—when in reality, it's just the beginning. Earn It! is a practical career guide for that important period right after you've entered the workforce. It's full of useful information about the big questions, like how to make the most out of your career and how to determine if you're in a job that's right for you. But Mika Brzezinski also offers practical advice for everything from how to negotiate a raise to how to advocate for yourself in the workplace. ebook Arrow Icon Arrow icon Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

Don't Send a Resume Don't Send a Resume is a collection of useful tips, tricks, dos, and do-nots for today's job seekers. Job hunting is hard even under the best circumstances, but armed with Jeffrey J. Fox's practical advice, it doesn't have to be impossible. This slim book is full of rules you can use to land a great job no matter what the economy is doing. Fox covers everything from the initial application to the interview process. His no-nonsense tone and many concrete examples of cover letters, interview questions, and more will help even the least experienced job seekers navigate what is often a confusing and stressful process. ebook Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Comeback Careers Career advice isn't just for twenty-somethings starting out in the workforce. Many people choose to change or restart their careers in their 40s, 50s, and 60s. Comeback Careers is geared specifically at women looking to make a career change. Mika Brzezinski explores why so many women choose to changes careers, and then expertly guides readers through the process. Along with her sister-in-law Ginny Brzezinski, she interviewed dozens of women who relaunched their careers in a diverse range of fields, from finance to the arts. Here, she shares their success stories, insights, and advice for overcoming the inevitable challenges that come with making a big change. ebook Arrow Icon Arrow icon Hardcover

