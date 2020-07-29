9 Books to Help You Get Fit and Stay Motivated

It’s always a good time of year to start working on health and fitness, and we’re here to help. From books about nutrition and exercise guides to books that touch on the science and philosophy of these fields, we’ve got you covered. So go forth, read a good health book, and get fit!

Every Body Yoga Every Body Yoga is Jessamyn Stanley's essential guide to yoga. It's an inspiration for beginners and people of all shapes and sizes—and also an empowering book that challenges ideas of body acceptance. The book features 50 basic yoga poses and 10 sequences to practice at home, and is chock-full of beautiful photographs to break down the poses. ebook Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Rebound Peter Park is a trainer for pro athletes and celebrities like Justin Verlander and Matthew McConaughey, so he knows his stuff. Rebound is a collection of his fitness tips, with a total body program focusing on core strength and functional fitness—without all the pain. ebook Arrow Icon Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Ashley Holstrom is a book person, designing them and writing about them for Book Riot. She lives near Chicago with her cat named after Hemingway and her bookshelves organized by color.