6 Health and Wellness Book Deals To Refresh Your Routines

Make It Up

by

Ever think of making your own beauty products -- handmade, high performance, healthy alternatives to just about every chemical laden product you currently put on your face and body? It's easier than you think!

In Make It Up author Marie Rayma shares the recipes she has developed through years of trial, error, and testing to come up with the very best. This is real makeup and skincare: bright lipsticks, quality mineral powders, long-wearing eyeliners, and masks and cleansers that yield results. Rayma walks you through natural ingredients available online or at health food stores. These awesome oils, butters, clays, and minerals will replace the petroleum products, artificial colors, and lab-created mystery fragrances that have untold effects on our bodies. Products can be tailored for individual needs -- from swapping out ingredients not suitable for sensitive skin to whipping up the perfect colors suited for any complexion.

With easy-to-follow instruction, Make It Up provides more than 40 essential cosmetics and skin care projects so you can make just what you want, when you need it.

Always Hungry?

by

Read by

Leading Harvard Medical School expert and "obesity warrior" (Time magazine) Dr. David Ludwig rewrites the rules on weight loss, diet, and health in this guide to retraining your cells and reclaiming your health for life.

Forget everything you've been taught about dieting. In Always Hungry?, renowned endocrinologist Dr. David Ludwig explains why traditional diets don't work and presents a radical new plan to help you lose weight without hunger, improve your health, and feel great.

For over two decades, Dr. Ludwig has been at the forefront of research into weight control. His groundbreaking studies show that overeating doesn't make you fat; the process of getting fat makes you overeat. That's because fat cells play a key role in determining how much weight you gain or lose. Low-fat diets work against you by triggering fat cells to hoard more calories for themselves, leaving too few for the rest of the body. This "hungry fat" sets off a dangerous chain reaction that leaves you feeling ravenous as your metabolism slows down. Cutting calories only makes the situation worse by creating a battle between mind and metabolism that we're destined to lose. You gain more weight even as you struggle to eat less food.

Always Hungry? turns dieting on its head with a three-phase program that ignores calories and targets fat cells directly. The recipes and meal plan include luscious high-fat foods (like nuts and nut butters, full-fat dairy, avocados, and dark chocolate), savory proteins, and natural carbohydrates. The result? Fat cells release their excess calories, and you lose weight - and inches - without battling cravings and constant hunger. This is dieting without deprivation.

Forget calories. Forget cravings. Forget dieting. Always hungry? reveals a liberating new way to tame hunger and lose weight for good.

Eat Fat, Get Thin

by

A revolutionary diet program based on the latest science showing the importance of fat in weight loss and overall health, from #1 bestselling author Dr. Mark Hyman.

Many of us have long been told that fat makes us fat, contributes to heart disease, and generally erodes our health. Now a growing body of research is debunking our fat-phobia, revealing the immense health and weight-loss benefits of a high-fat diet rich in eggs, nuts, oils, avocados, and other delicious superfoods.

In his new book, bestselling author Dr. Mark Hyman introduces a new weight-loss and healthy living program based on the latest science and explains how to Eat Fat, Get Thin, and achieve optimum wellness along the way. Offering practical tools, meal plans, recipes, and shopping lists, as well as step-by-step, easy-to-follow advice, Eat Fat, Get Thin is the cutting edge way to lose weight, prevent disease, and feel your best.

The Microbiome Diet

by

The groundbreaking program that connects the microbiome and gut health to healthy weight loss, complete with a three-phase plan and recipes.

Cutting-edge science has shown that the microbiome is the key to overall mental and physical health -- and the secret behind healthy, sustainable weight loss. Drawing on nearly two decades of experience as a specialist in functional medicine and intestinal health, Dr. Raphael Kellman has developed the first diet based on these scientific breakthroughs.

Offering a proven program to heal your gut and reset your metabolism, along with meal plans and fifty delicious chef-created recipes, The Microbiome Diet is the key to safe, sustainable weight loss and a lifetime of good health.

"Dr. Kellman masterfully presents a life enhancing, actionable plan based on this emerging science in a way that is user-friendly, for all of us." -- Dr. David Perlmutter, New York Times bestselling author of Grain Brain

The Blood Sugar Solution

by

Find balance in your life and in your blood sugar with the easy to follow guide on leading a healthier life and being a happier person - perfect for anyone looking to take control of their body!

In The Blood Sugar Solution, Dr. Mark Hyman reveals that the secret solution to losing weight and preventing not just diabetes but also heart disease, stroke, dementia, and cancer is balanced insulin levels. Dr. Hyman describes the seven keys to achieving wellness -- nutrition, hormones, inflammation, digestion, detoxification, energy metabolism, and a calm mind -- and explains his revolutionary six-week healthy-living program.

With advice on diet, green living, supplements and medication, exercise, and personalizing the plan for optimal results, the book also teaches readers how to maintain lifelong health. Groundbreaking and timely, The Blood Sugar Solution is the fastest way to lose weight, prevent disease, and feel better than ever.

The Engine 2 Cookbook

by

by

Lose weight, lower cholesterol, and improve your health, one delicious bite at a time in this companion to the runaway New York Times bestseller The Engine 2 Diet.

The Engine 2 Diet has sold hundreds of thousands of copies and inspired a plant-based food revolution. Featuring endorsements from top medical experts and a food line in Whole Foods Market, Engine 2 is the most trusted name in plant-based eating. Now, readers can bring the Engine 2 program into their kitchens with this cookbook companion to the original diet program. Engine 2 started in a firehouse in Texas, and if Texas firefighters love to eat this food, readers nationwide will eat it up, too! The Engine 2 Cookbook packs the life-saving promise of the Engine 2 program into more than 130 mouth-watering, crowd-pleasing recipes, including:

  • Mac-N-Cash
  • Two-Handed Sloppy Joes
  • Terrific Teriyaki Tofu Bowl
  • Badass Banana Bread

