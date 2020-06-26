6 Health and Wellness Book Deals To Refresh Your Routines
Make It Up
by Marie Rayma
In Make It Up author Marie Rayma shares the recipes she has developed through years of trial, error, and testing to come up with the very best. This is real makeup and skincare: bright lipsticks, quality mineral powders, long-wearing eyeliners, and masks and cleansers that yield results. Rayma walks you through natural ingredients available online or at health food stores. These awesome oils, butters, clays, and minerals will replace the petroleum products, artificial colors, and lab-created mystery fragrances that have untold effects on our bodies. Products can be tailored for individual needs -- from swapping out ingredients not suitable for sensitive skin to whipping up the perfect colors suited for any complexion.
With easy-to-follow instruction, Make It Up provides more than 40 essential cosmetics and skin care projects so you can make just what you want, when you need it.
Always Hungry?
by David Ludwig, MD, PhD
Read by Dawn Ludwig
Eat Fat, Get Thin
by Dr. Mark Hyman, MD
A revolutionary diet program based on the latest science showing the importance of fat in weight loss and overall health, from #1 bestselling author Dr. Mark Hyman.
Many of us have long been told that fat makes us fat, contributes to heart disease, and generally erodes our health. Now a growing body of research is debunking our fat-phobia, revealing the immense health and weight-loss benefits of a high-fat diet rich in eggs, nuts, oils, avocados, and other delicious superfoods.
In his new book, bestselling author Dr. Mark Hyman introduces a new weight-loss and healthy living program based on the latest science and explains how to Eat Fat, Get Thin, and achieve optimum wellness along the way. Offering practical tools, meal plans, recipes, and shopping lists, as well as step-by-step, easy-to-follow advice, Eat Fat, Get Thin is the cutting edge way to lose weight, prevent disease, and feel your best.
The Microbiome Diet
by Raphael Kellman, MD
The Blood Sugar Solution
by Mark Hyman, MD
With advice on diet, green living, supplements and medication, exercise, and personalizing the plan for optimal results, the book also teaches readers how to maintain lifelong health. Groundbreaking and timely, The Blood Sugar Solution is the fastest way to lose weight, prevent disease, and feel better than ever.
The Engine 2 Cookbook
by Rip Esselstyn
by Jane Esselstyn
Lose weight, lower cholesterol, and improve your health, one delicious bite at a time in this companion to the runaway New York Times bestseller The Engine 2 Diet.
The Engine 2 Diet has sold hundreds of thousands of copies and inspired a plant-based food revolution. Featuring endorsements from top medical experts and a food line in Whole Foods Market, Engine 2 is the most trusted name in plant-based eating. Now, readers can bring the Engine 2 program into their kitchens with this cookbook companion to the original diet program. Engine 2 started in a firehouse in Texas, and if Texas firefighters love to eat this food, readers nationwide will eat it up, too! The Engine 2 Cookbook packs the life-saving promise of the Engine 2 program into more than 130 mouth-watering, crowd-pleasing recipes, including:
- Mac-N-Cash
- Two-Handed Sloppy Joes
- Terrific Teriyaki Tofu Bowl
- Badass Banana Bread
