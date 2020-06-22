4 New Motivational And Inspirational Book Deals
Are u ok?
by Kati Morton, LMFT
A licensed marriage and family therapist and YouTube personality, Kati Morton answers the most commonly asked questions about mental health, including when to get help and where to find it.
Get answers to your most common questions about mental health and mental illness -- including anxiety, depression, bipolar and eating disorders, and more.
Are u ok? walks readers through the most common questions about mental health and the process of getting help -- from finding the best therapist to navigating harmful and toxic relationships and everything in between. In the same down-to-earth, friendly tone that makes her videos so popular, licensed marriage and family therapist and YouTube sensation Kati Morton clarifies and destigmatizes the struggles so many of us go through and encourages readers to reach out for help.
Law of Attraction
by Michael J. Losier
The Secret opened the world to the power of positive thinking. Now, Law of Attraction will guide you through every step toward getting the life you've always desired -- and deserved.
Have you noticed that sometimes what you need just falls into place? Perhaps you've met the perfect client or life partner merely by being at the right place at the right time. On the other hand, there are some people who find themselves in one terrible relationship after another or who seem unable to shake off their bad luck.
These experiences are evidence of a very powerful force. It's called the Law of Attraction, and right now it's attracting people, jobs, situations, and relationships to you. The Law of Attraction can be defined as: I attract to my life whatever I give my attention, energy, and focus to, whether positive or negative.
Now, with this book, readers can learn how to use the Law of Attraction deliberately and integrate it into their daily life. By doing this, they will attract all they need to do, know, and have so they can get more of what they want and less of what they don't want. With its easy-to-follow 3-step formula (Identify Your Desire, Give Your Desire Attention, and Allowing), complete with tips, tools, exercises, and scripts, Law of Attraction shows readers how to:
- Attract their ideal mate and ideal relationships
- Increase wealth and abundance
- Improve their business with more customers, clients, and referrals
- Discover their ideal job, true calling, or career
- and more!
The Last Lecture
by Randy Pausch
"We cannot change the cards we are dealt, just how we play the hand."---Randy Pausch
A lot of professors give talks titled "The Last Lecture." Professors are asked to consider their demise and to ruminate on what matters most to them. And while they speak, audiences can't help but mull the same question: What wisdom would we impart to the world if we knew it was our last chance? If we had to vanish tomorrow, what would we want as our legacy?
When Randy Pausch, a computer science professor at Carnegie Mellon, was asked to give such a lecture, he didn't have to imagine it as his last, since he had recently been diagnosed with terminal cancer. But the lecture he gave--"Really Achieving Your Childhood Dreams"--wasn't about dying. It was about the importance of overcoming obstacles, of enabling the dreams of others, of seizing every moment (because "time is all you have...and you may find one day that you have less than you think"). It was a summation of everything Randy had come to believe. It was about living.
In this book, Randy Pausch has combined the humor, inspiration and intelligence that made his lecture such a phenomenon and given it an indelible form. It is a book that will be shared for generations to come.
Maybe It's You
by Lauren Handel Zander
Maybe It's You picks up where You Are a Badass leaves off -- this no-nonsense, practical manual to help readers figure out not just what they want out of life, but how to actually get there.
In Maybe It's You, life coach Lauren Handel Zander walks readers through the innovative step-by-step process that has transformed the lives of tens of thousands of her clients, and explains how anyone can achieve amazing things when we stop lying and finally start keeping the promises we make to ourselves. Whether readers want to find love, succeed at work, fix a fractured relationship, or lose weight, Zander's method will offer a road map to finally get there. Filled with practical exercises, inspiring client stories, and Lauren's own hard-won lessons, this book enables readers to identify, articulate, and account for their own setbacks so they can transform them into strengths.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use