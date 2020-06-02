Biography and History Ebook Deals
Goodbye, Darkness
by William Manchester
This emotional and honest novel recounts a young man's experiences during World War II and digs deep into what he and his fellow soldiers lived through during those dark times.
Long Walk to Freedom
by Nelson Mandela
The autobiography of global human rights icon Nelson Mandela is "riveting...both a brilliant description of a diabolical system and a testament to the power of the spirit to transcend it" (Washington Post).
Wallis in Love
by Andrew Morton
For fans of the Netflix series The Crown and from the author of the New York Times bestseller 17 Carnations comes a captivating biography of Wallis Simpson, the notorious woman for whom Edward VIII gave up the throne.
Queen Victoria's Matchmaking
by Deborah Cadbury
A captivating exploration of the role in which Queen Victoria exerted the most international power and influence: as a matchmaking grandmother.
Roots
by Alex Haley
Based on the bestselling author's family history, this novel tells the story of Kunta Kinte, who is sold into slavery in the United States where he and his descendants live through major historic events.
Strong Men Armed
by Robert Leckie
This powerful memoir written by a decorated World War II veteran retells the tumultuous stories of personal struggles and the impact of a chaotic world, told "with that truth recognizable to every combat man " (NYT Book Review).
The Black Death
by John Hatcher
The Pentagon's Brain
by Annie Jacobsen
A Pulitzer Prize Finalist and the definitive history of DARPA, the Defense Advanced Research Project Agency, from the author of the New York Times bestseller Area 51.
The Swamp Fox
by John Oller
This comprehensive biography of Francis Marion, the Swamp Fox, covers his famous wartime stories as well as a private side of him that has rarely been explored.
