Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Biography and History Ebook Deals

 

Goodbye, Darkness

Goodbye, Darkness

by

This emotional and honest novel recounts a young man's experiences during World War II and digs deep into what he and his fellow soldiers lived through during those dark times.

Long Walk to Freedom

Long Walk to Freedom

by

The autobiography of global human rights icon Nelson Mandela is "riveting...both a brilliant description of a diabolical system and a testament to the power of the spirit to transcend it" (Washington Post).

Wallis in Love

Wallis in Love

by

For fans of the Netflix series The Crown and from the author of the New York Times bestseller 17 Carnations comes a captivating biography of Wallis Simpson, the notorious woman for whom Edward VIII gave up the throne.

Queen Victoria's Matchmaking

Queen Victoria's Matchmaking

by

A captivating exploration of the role in which Queen Victoria exerted the most international power and influence: as a matchmaking grandmother.

Roots

Roots

by

Based on the bestselling author's family history, this novel tells the story of Kunta Kinte, who is sold into slavery in the United States where he and his descendants live through major historic events.

Strong Men Armed

Strong Men Armed

by

This powerful memoir written by a decorated World War II veteran retells the tumultuous stories of personal struggles and the impact of a chaotic world, told "with that truth recognizable to every combat man " (NYT Book Review).

The Black Death

The Black Death

by

In this fresh approach to the history of the Black Death, John Hatcher, a world-renowned scholar of the Middle Ages, recreates everyday life in a mid-fourteenth century rural English village. By focusing on the experiences of ordinary villagers as they lived—and died—during the Black Death (1345–50 AD), Hatcher vividly places the reader directly into those tumultuous years and describes in fascinating detail the day-to-day existence of people struggling with the tragic effects of the plague. Dramatic scenes portray how contemporaries must have experienced and thought about the momentous events—and how they tried to make sense of it all.

The Pentagon's Brain

The Pentagon's Brain

by

A Pulitzer Prize Finalist and the definitive history of DARPA, the Defense Advanced Research Project Agency, from the author of the New York Times bestseller Area 51.

The Swamp Fox

The Swamp Fox

by

This comprehensive biography of Francis Marion, the Swamp Fox, covers his famous wartime stories as well as a private side of him that has rarely been explored.

 

 

What to Read Next

Parenting is Hard. Books Can Help.

Parenting is Hard. Books Can Help.

Great Books for Reluctant Readers