Maybe It's You
Cut the Crap. Face Your Fears. Love Your Life.
Maybe It’s You picks up where You Are a Badass leaves off–it’s a no-nonsense, practical manual to help readers figure out not just what they want out of life, but how to actually get there. Featuring a foreword from #1 New York Times bestselling author Mark Hyman.Read More
In Maybe It’s You, life coach Lauren Handel Zander walks readers through the innovative step-by-step process that has transformed the lives of tens of thousands of her clients, and explains how anyone can achieve amazing things when we stop lying and finally start keeping the promises we make to ourselves. Whether readers want to find love, succeed at work, fix a fractured relationship, or lose weight, Zander’s method will offer a road map to finally get there. Filled with practical exercises, inspiring client stories, and Lauren’s own hard-won lessons, this book enables readers to identify, articulate, and account for their own setbacks so they can transform them into strengths.
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Lauren Zander has taught me important lessons required to live a life with the most integrity, the most success, and most importantly--the most fun. My business is killing it, my personal life is the best it's ever been, and my social life is fully loving. Lauren has forced me to face myself over and over again until I am happy."—Miki Agrawal, CEO and cofounder of THINX, and author of Do Cool Sh*t
"Lauren and her method have helped me rewrite my inner dialogue, connect deeply to my family, and evolve my excuses so I can be the partner, the mother, the daughter, the sister, and the teacher I've always dreamed I could be."—Elena Brower, author of Art of Attention
"Lauren Zander is a unique talent with unique insight into the human condition. I have seen her method transform dozens of students over more than a decade of teaching at my university. Now this important work can reach the mass audience it deserves--transforming readers across the world."—David Mindell, professor, MIT
"Profound and enlightening. Will also make you smile and laugh. And, most importantly, if taken seriously, it can be transformative. You'll be recommending it to your family and friends who you care about."—Marc Wais, senior vice president for student affairs, New York University
"Change takes work! I'm so glad that there is a book that doesn't sugarcoat anything.... This book is only for people who are ready for change and to face everything holding them back. You're not alone; I'm on the journey too!"—Michelle Williams, Destiny's Child
"Practical and inspiring, Zander's [Maybe It's You] shows how owning up to setbacks and shortcomings can turn them into strengths."—Success magazine