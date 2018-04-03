Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Are u ok?
A Guide to Caring for Your Mental Health
A licensed marriage and family therapist and YouTube personality, Kati Morton answers the most commonly asked questions about mental health, including when to get help and where to find it.Read More
Get answers to your most common questions about mental health and mental illness — including anxiety, depression, bipolar and eating disorders, and more.
Are u ok? walks readers through the most common questions about mental health and the process of getting help — from finding the best therapist to navigating harmful and toxic relationships and everything in between. In the same down-to-earth, friendly tone that makes her videos so popular, licensed marriage and family therapist and YouTube sensation Kati Morton clarifies and destigmatizes the struggles so many of us go through and encourages readers to reach out for help.
Get answers to your most common questions about mental health and mental illness — including anxiety, depression, bipolar and eating disorders, and more.
Are u ok? walks readers through the most common questions about mental health and the process of getting help — from finding the best therapist to navigating harmful and toxic relationships and everything in between. In the same down-to-earth, friendly tone that makes her videos so popular, licensed marriage and family therapist and YouTube sensation Kati Morton clarifies and destigmatizes the struggles so many of us go through and encourages readers to reach out for help.
Reader Reviews
Praise
"A humane, compassionate, and extremely helpful guide to the complex world of mental health care. Knowing what's wrong and when to seek help can be life-changing, and Morton's book is packed with tools and tips for navigating life with mental health challenges."—John Green, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Turtles All the Way Down and The Fault in Our Stars
"An exemplary guide for anyone wondering if they or someone close to them may benefit from mental health therapy."—Library Journal
"An intuitive handbook that empowers readers to tend to their own mental health...Chapters provide practical tools for handling anxiety, depression, and other mental health difficulties, while also offering powerful insights."—Publishers Weekly
"[Morton] answers the questions many of us have but don't necessarily feel comfortable asking. This is information everyone can benefit from."—Bustle
"Compassionate and hopeful."—Energy Times
"An undeniably essential read."
—Cultured Vultures
—Cultured Vultures