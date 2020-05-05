Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Engine 2 Cookbook

More than 130 Lip-Smacking, Rib-Sticking, Body-Slimming Recipes to Live Plant-Strong

by

Lose weight, lower cholesterol, and improve your health, one delicious bite at a time in this companion to the runaway New York Times bestseller The Engine 2 Diet.

The Engine 2 Diet has sold hundreds of thousands of copies and inspired a plant-based food revolution. Featuring endorsements from top medical experts and a food line in Whole Foods Market, Engine 2 is the most trusted name in plant-based eating. Now, readers can bring the Engine 2 program into their kitchens with this cookbook companion to the original diet program. Engine 2 started in a firehouse in Texas, and if Texas firefighters love to eat this food, readers nationwide will eat it up, too! The Engine 2 Cookbook packs the life-saving promise of the Engine 2 program into more than 130 mouth-watering, crowd-pleasing recipes, including:

  • Mac-N-Cash
  • Two-Handed Sloppy Joes
  • Terrific Teriyaki Tofu Bowl
  • Badass Banana Bread
Genre: Cooking / Cooking / Vegetarian

On Sale: January 5th 2021

Price: $17.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 288

ISBN-13: 9781455591183

What's Inside

