



Food is complicated. It’s a key controller of our state of health or disease. It’s a social centerpiece that complements the most important moments of our lives. It’s the building blocks that create our brain, enabling us to have thought, feeling, and emotion. It’s the very stuff that makes up our bodies and what we see looking back at us in the mirror. Food isn’t just food. It’s the thing that makes us who we are. So why does figuring out what to eat feel so overwhelming?





In Eat Smarter, nutritionist, bestselling author, and #1-ranked podcast host Shawn Stevenson breaks down the science of food, with a 21-day program to help you lose weight, reboot your metabolism and hormones, and improve your brain function. Most important, he explains how changing what you eat can transform your life by affecting your ability to make money, sleep better, maintain relationships, and be happier.





Eat Smarter will empower you and make you feel inspired about your food choices, not just because of the impact they have on your weight, but because the right foods can help make you the best version of yourself.