Young Forever

How to optimize your body's Key Master Regulators

How to manage the health of your immune system

How to exercise, sleep, and de-stress for healthy aging

How to eat your way to a long life, featuring Dr. Hyman's Pegan Diet

Which supplements are right for you

Where the research on aging is headed

And much more

Our bodies are in a constant battle against aging. From extreme fatigue to diseases targeting our vital systems, aging takes a toll on our health. In the midst of our aches and pains, we’ve all found ourselves wishing for a fountain of youth—what if there is one?In, Dr. Mark Hyman challenges us to reimagine our biology, health, and the process of aging. To uncover the secrets to longevity, he explores the biological hallmarks of aging, its causes, and its consequences—then shows us how to overcome them with simple dietary and lifestyle adjustments. You will learn:With dozens of tips as well as 30 delicious, age-defying recipes,is a revolutionary, practical guide to creating and sustaining health—for life.