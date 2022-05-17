Bestselling author Dr. Mark Hyman presents the definitive guide for reversing disease, easing pain, and boosting your energy as you age.
Our bodies are in a constant battle against aging. From extreme fatigue to diseases targeting our vital systems, aging takes a toll on our health. In the midst of our aches and pains, we’ve all found ourselves wishing for a fountain of youth—what if there is one?
In Young Forever: The Secrets to Living Your Longest, Healthiest Life, Dr. Mark Hyman challenges us to reimagine our biology, health, and the process of aging. To uncover the secrets to longevity, he explores the biological hallmarks of aging, its causes, and its consequences—then shows us how to overcome them with simple dietary and lifestyle adjustments. You will learn:
- How to optimize your body's Key Master Regulators
- How to manage the health of your immune system
- How to exercise, sleep, and de-stress for healthy aging
- How to eat your way to a long life, featuring Dr. Hyman's Pegan Diet
- Which supplements are right for you
- Where the research on aging is headed
- And much more
