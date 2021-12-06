Better Broths & Healing Tonics

Guided by the healing and longevity formula of the Younger You program, Better Broths and Healing Tonics shares easy recipes that will help heal chronic conditions, increase longevity, and support overall health.



Dr. Kara Fitzgerald's groundbreaking Younger You program shows readers how to stave off the diseases of aging and shave three years off their bio age through nutrition and lifestyle. Now she's partnered with Certified Nutrition Specialist Jill Sheppard Davenport to share recipes that are not only compliant with YY, but adaptable to any eating program, from keto to vegan, and are allergy‑free friendly.



Building on the bone broth trend, Fitzgerald and Davenport offer a new spin. Their broths—both bone and vegetarian/vegan–are infused with nutrients that are health‑supportive. Not only do they provide recipes for easy, flavorful broths, but also add‑ins to “boost” the broths for maximum nutrition and healing benefits. Better Broths also includes recipes for breakfasts, mains, sides, and even desserts that use the broths as a base. By adding broths to recipes, you can amp their nutritional content—and increase their healing properties. Along with recipes for nutrient‑laden beverages (infusions and tonics), Better Broths shows you how to use methylation adaptogens and other health‑supportive ingredients in all your favorite recipes. Ultimately, these recipes help you to stave off inflammation and chronic disease—and live longer, better.