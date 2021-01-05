Kara N. Fitzgerald, ND

Kara Fitzgerald, ND, IFMCP, is the first-ever recipient of the 2018 Emerging Leadership Award from the Personalized Lifestyle Medicine Institute in recognition of her work on DNA methylation. She lectures globally on functional medicine. Dr. Fitzgerald is on the faculty at the Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM) and is an IFM Certified Practitioner with a clinical practice in Newtown, Connecticut. She received her doctorate in naturopathic medicine from the National College of Naturopathic Medicine in Portland, Oregon.Truly passionate about educating clinicians and lay people alike, Dr. Fitzgerald runs a Functional Medicine Clinic Immersion program for professionals, hosts the podcast New Frontiers in Functional Medicine, and maintains an active blog on her website. She is also an avid cyclist and mother of a passionate-for-life toddler.