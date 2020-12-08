Dr. Earl Mindell's Vitamin Bible

How to maximize the effectiveness of your vitamins/supplements and avoid problems by taking them in the right combinations

New anti-aging vitamins and supplements that will keep your skin and body healthy and young-looking

The latest research on how to fight off illness and stay healthy with the help of immune system-boosting vitamins and supplements

The art of personalizing your dietary regimen to fit your lifestyle, your health profile, and even your job

Natural alternatives to hormone replacement therapy (HRT), Viagra, Prozac, and Valium

The science behind nutraceuticals, homeopathy, and aromatherapy, and how to find the best practitioners in these fields

Healing regimens for heart patients, stroke victims, diabetics, and arthritis sufferers

Insight on the new wonder supplement—CBD—and its many benefits

New warnings about dangerous drug interactions and "miracle cures"

This classic compendium has been significantly updated to put the facts you need at your fingertips so you can live a longer, healthier and better life. With 20% new material, this comprehensive guide to vitamins and their health effects has the most up-to-date information to empower and enlighten readers.Discover:With extensive sections on herbal teas and tinctures, beauty aids, diets, salt and sugar intake, and new ways to boost your energy level, fertility, and sex life, this book has everything you need to know to use vitamins to improve your health and wellness.