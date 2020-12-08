Dr. Earl Mindell's Vitamin Bible
Dr. Earl Mindell's Vitamin Bible

Over 200 Vitamins and Supplements for Improving Health, Wellness, and Longevity

Read America's #1 vitamin book from master herbalist that has sold over 10 million copies, updated with extensive new materialincluding 3 new chaptersdetailing the latest science.

This classic compendium has been significantly updated to put the facts you need at your fingertips so you can live a longer, healthier and better life. With 20% new material, this comprehensive guide to vitamins and their health effects has the most up-to-date information to empower and enlighten readers.

Discover:
  • How to maximize the effectiveness of your vitamins/supplements and avoid problems by taking them in the right combinations
  • New anti-aging vitamins and supplements that will keep your skin and body healthy and young-looking
  • The latest research on how to fight off illness and stay healthy with the help of immune system-boosting vitamins and supplements
  • The art of personalizing your dietary regimen to fit your lifestyle, your health profile, and even your job
  • Natural alternatives to hormone replacement therapy (HRT), Viagra, Prozac, and Valium
  • The science behind nutraceuticals, homeopathy, and aromatherapy, and how to find the best practitioners in these fields
  • Healing regimens for heart patients, stroke victims, diabetics, and arthritis sufferers
  • Insight on the new wonder supplement—CBD—and its many benefits
  • New warnings about dangerous drug interactions and "miracle cures"
With extensive sections on herbal teas and tinctures, beauty aids, diets, salt and sugar intake, and new ways to boost your energy level, fertility, and sex life, this book has everything you need to know to use vitamins to improve your health and wellness.

