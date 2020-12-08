Dr. Earl Mindell's Vitamin Bible
Over 200 Vitamins and Supplements for Improving Health, Wellness, and Longevity
Read America's #1 vitamin book from master herbalist that has sold over 10 million copies, updated with extensive new material—including 3 new chapters—detailing the latest science.
This classic compendium has been significantly updated to put the facts you need at your fingertips so you can live a longer, healthier and better life. With 20% new material, this comprehensive guide to vitamins and their health effects has the most up-to-date information to empower and enlighten readers.
Discover:
- How to maximize the effectiveness of your vitamins/supplements and avoid problems by taking them in the right combinations
- New anti-aging vitamins and supplements that will keep your skin and body healthy and young-looking
- The latest research on how to fight off illness and stay healthy with the help of immune system-boosting vitamins and supplements
- The art of personalizing your dietary regimen to fit your lifestyle, your health profile, and even your job
- Natural alternatives to hormone replacement therapy (HRT), Viagra, Prozac, and Valium
- The science behind nutraceuticals, homeopathy, and aromatherapy, and how to find the best practitioners in these fields
- Healing regimens for heart patients, stroke victims, diabetics, and arthritis sufferers
- Insight on the new wonder supplement—CBD—and its many benefits
- New warnings about dangerous drug interactions and "miracle cures"
