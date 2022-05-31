Bestselling author Dr. Mark Hyman presents the definitive guide for reversing disease, easing pain, and living younger longer.
Aging has long been considered a normal process. We think disease, frailty, and gradual decline are inevitable parts of life. But they’re not. Science today sees aging as a treatable disease. By addressing the root causes of aging we can not only increase our health span and live longer but prevent and reverse the diseases of aging—including heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and dementia.
In Young Forever, Dr. Mark Hyman challenges us to reimagine our biology, health, and the process of aging. To uncover the secrets to longevity, he explores the biological hallmarks of aging, its causes, and its consequences—then shows us how to overcome them with simple dietary, lifestyle, and emerging longevity strategies. You will learn:
- How to optimize your body's Key Longevity Switches
- How to reduce inflammation and support the health of your immune system
- How to exercise, sleep, and de-stress for healthy aging
- How to eat your way to a long life, featuring Dr. Hyman's Pegan Diet
- Which supplements are right for you
- Where the research on aging is headed
- And much more
