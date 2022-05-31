Young Forever

How to optimize your body's Key Longevity Switches

How to reduce inflammation and support the health of your immune system

How to exercise, sleep, and de-stress for healthy aging

How to eat your way to a long life, featuring Dr. Hyman's Pegan Diet

Which supplements are right for you

Where the research on aging is headed

And much more

Aging has long been considered a normal process. We think disease, frailty, and gradual decline are inevitable parts of life. But they’re not. Science today sees aging as a treatable disease. By addressing the root causes of aging we can not only increase our health span and live longer but prevent and reverse the diseases of aging—including heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and dementia.In, Dr. Mark Hyman challenges us to reimagine our biology, health, and the process of aging. To uncover the secrets to longevity, he explores the biological hallmarks of aging, its causes, and its consequences—then shows us how to overcome them with simple dietary, lifestyle, and emerging longevity strategies. You will learn:With dozens of tips as well as 30 delicious, age-defying recipes,is a revolutionary, practical guide to creating and sustaining health—for life.