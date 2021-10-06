5 Books to Help You Find Happiness Even On Your Worst Days

We all need a little emotional guidance from time to time, especially when life is so overwhelming that it can be hard to find happiness. Self-help books can definitely help you find joy and purpose! Whether you’re struggling through a particularly difficult time or you just want to work on improving your overall outlook on life, these five books will help you find happiness, even on your worst days!

Happiness In Happiness, Matthieu Ricard makes the argument that happiness isn't something that just happens to us. It's something that we need to actively work towards, like a career or fitness goal. He backs up this argument by examining centuries of religious beliefs, psychological studies, works of literature and art, and more to develop a theory of finding happiness that any reader can apply to their own lives, so no matter what you're going through, joy is not out of reach. ebook Arrow Icon Arrow icon Hardcover

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Apple Books

Barnes & Noble

Google Play

Ebooks.com

Kobo

Altruism Matthieu Ricard doesn't believe that our happiness as humans depends on any given situation or circumstance, but on our perspective and on mindfulness. In Altruism, he argues that care caring about the world and the plight of others is an essential part of finding happiness both in the short and longterm. By thinking about others, we can begin to repair systems that have caused so much unhappiness for so many--and Ricard offers a roadmap for readers to take the first steps. ebook Arrow Icon Arrow icon Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Apple Books

Barnes & Noble

Google Play

Ebooks.com

Kobo

We hope that no matter what you’re dealing with, you’re able to find helpful tools to discovering joy and happiness in these books!

Get recommended reads, deals, and more from Hachette Get recommended reads, deals, and more from Hachette Sign Up By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Tirzah Price is a writer and contributing editor at Book Riot. Find her on Twitter @TirzahPrice.