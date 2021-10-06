5 Books to Help You Find Happiness Even On Your Worst Days
We all need a little emotional guidance from time to time, especially when life is so overwhelming that it can be hard to find happiness. Self-help books can definitely help you find joy and purpose! Whether you’re struggling through a particularly difficult time or you just want to work on improving your overall outlook on life, these five books will help you find happiness, even on your worst days!
Make Your Bed
by Admiral William H. McRaven
Based on Admiral William H. McRaven's graduation speech delivered in 2014, Make Your Bed is an inspiring book full of wisdom that will help you find the motivation to make positive change in your life. Starting with something as simple as making your bed, McRaven shares the ten principles he learned in the Navy that have helped him change his life for the better, and that can help you find guidance and inspiration.
Adulting
by Kelly Williams Brown
Adulting is hard, but when you get the knack of certain essential life skills that everyone needs to succeed and thrive, then you'll find happiness and success aren't so far out of reach. Part self help book, part pep talk, Adulting will help you sort of your priorities in life, get you act together, and develop healthy habits and routines that will make it easier for you to find joy and stability.
Happiness
by Matthieu Ricard
Foreword by Daniel Goleman
In Happiness, Matthieu Ricard makes the argument that happiness isn't something that just happens to us. It's something that we need to actively work towards, like a career or fitness goal. He backs up this argument by examining centuries of religious beliefs, psychological studies, works of literature and art, and more to develop a theory of finding happiness that any reader can apply to their own lives, so no matter what you're going through, joy is not out of reach.
Altruism
by Matthieu Ricard
Matthieu Ricard doesn't believe that our happiness as humans depends on any given situation or circumstance, but on our perspective and on mindfulness. In Altruism, he argues that care caring about the world and the plight of others is an essential part of finding happiness both in the short and longterm. By thinking about others, we can begin to repair systems that have caused so much unhappiness for so many--and Ricard offers a roadmap for readers to take the first steps.
Spontaneous Happiness
by Andrew Weil
In Spontaneous Happiness, Dr. Andrew Weil takes a holistic, whole body approach to finding happiness by considering psychological, intellectual, religious, and biological factors that affect our overall well being. This book includes tips for managing immediate stress and anxiety, and sets out an eight-week course to reframe your life so that you are healthier physically and emotionally--which leads to finding happiness and joy in the long run!
We hope that no matter what you’re dealing with, you’re able to find helpful tools to discovering joy and happiness in these books!
Tirzah Price is a writer and contributing editor at Book Riot. Find her on Twitter @TirzahPrice.