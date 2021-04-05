Happiness
Happiness

A Guide to Developing Life's Most Important Skill

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316376532

USD: $22.95

ON SALE: July 1st 2021

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Personal Growth / Happiness

In this groundbreaking book, Matthieu Ricard makes a passionate case for happiness as a goal that deserves as least as much energy as any other in our lives.

Wealth? Fitness? Career success? How can we possibly place these above true and lasting well-being? Drawing from works of fiction and poetry, Western philosophy, Buddhist beliefs, scientific research, and personal experience, Ricard weaves an inspirational and forward-looking account of how we can begin to rethink our realities in a fast-moving modern world. With its revelatory lessons and exercises, Happiness is an eloquent and stimulating guide to a happier life.

