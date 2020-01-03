The Best Inspirational Quotes from Make Your Bed by Admiral McRaven

I think one of the reasons the Cheers theme is one of the most beloved songs from a television show is that everyone can identify with it. Sometimes life is hard. Heck, sometimes life is really hard. And you need friends and advice to help you clear your head, feel inspired, and get back on your feet.That's why the William McRaven book <a href="https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/admiral-william-h-mcraven/make-your-bed/9781455570232/">Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life...And Maybe the World</a> is also so popular. McRaven spent 37 years as a Navy SEAL and became a Four-Star Admiral, before his final assignment as Commander of all U.S. Special Operations Forces. In his many years in the military, McRaven witnessed and experienced many trials, some of them very difficult to tackle. He has shared wisdom from his experiences in Make Your Bed. Starting with the simple advice to - wait for it - make your bed, McRaven offers words of inspiration to help when life is getting you down. Whether you need a lift now, or could use some wisdom to store away for later, here are a few great quotes with smart advice.“If you make your bed every morning, you will have accomplished the first task of the day. It will give you a small sense of pride and it will encourage you to do another task and another and another. By the end of the day, that one task completed will have turned into many tasks completed. Making your bed will also reinforce the fact that little things in life matter. If you can’t do the little things right, you will never do the big things right. And, if by chance you have a miserable day, you will come home to a bed that is made—that you made—and a made bed gives you encouragement that tomorrow will be better. If you want to change the world, start off by making your bed.”“I realized that the past failures had strengthened me, taught me that no one is immune from mistakes. True leaders must learn from their failures, use the lessons to motivate themselves, and not be afraid to try again or make the next tough decision.”“At some point we will all confront a dark moment in life. If not the passing of a loved one, then something else that crushes your spirit and leaves you wondering about your future. In that dark moment, reach deep inside yourself and be your very best.”“Without courage, men will be ruled by tyrants and despots. Without courage, no great society can flourish. Without courage, the bullies of the world rise up. With it, you can accomplish any goal. With it, you can defy and defeat evil.” “It is easy to blame your lot in life on some outside force, to stop trying because you believe fate is against you. It is easy to think that where you were raised, how your parents treated you, or what school you went to is all that determines your future. Nothing could be further from the truth. The common people and the great men and women are all defined by how they deal with life’s unfairness.”“That obstacle course is going to beat you every time unless you start taking some risks.”“Remember… start each day with a task completed. Find someone to help you through life. Respect everyone. Know that life is not fair and that you will fail often. But if you take some risks, step up when times are toughest, face down the bullies, lift up the downtrodden, and never, ever give up—if you do these things, then you can change your life for the better… and maybe the world!”“Life is a struggle and the potential for failure is ever present, but those who live in fear of failure, or hardship, or embarrassment will never achieve their potential. Without pushing your limits, without occasionally sliding down the rope headfirst, without daring greatly, you will never know what is truly possible in your life.”“It takes a team of good people to get you to your destination in life. You cannot paddle the boat alone. Find someone to share your life with. Make as many friends as possible, and never forget that your success depends on others.”“Hope is the most powerful force in the universe. With hope you can inspire nations to greatness. With hope you can raise up the downtrodden. With hope you can ease the pain of unbearable loss. Sometimes all it takes is one person to make a difference.”And remember, If you want to change the world…"...don’t back down from the sharks.” ﻿(Unless they are literal sharks. If you need to get away from literal sharks, punch them in the nose, poke them in the eye, and then swim away as fast as you can. - LH)“...slide down the obstacle headfirst.”“...be your very best in the darkest moments.” “...start singing when you’re up to your neck in mud.”“...find someone to help you paddle.” “...measure a person by the size of their heart.”And of course...“...start off by making your bed.”