Must-Have Family Reads for Mental Health Awareness
Dealing With Anxiety
Here are some books to help you and your children with anxiety, whether that help comes from breathing exercises, understanding the science of anxiety, or just feeling less alone in your struggle.
To Share
This book will have you worrying less and living more.
Here to help you identify your anxiety, understand why it’s just part of life, and equip you with all the tools you need to find calm again.
For Your Kids
For Teens
A wildly witty and deeply profound chronicle of teenage anxiety and yearning, perfect for fans of Jesse Andrews and Robyn Schneider.
For Kids
An accessible and fun meditation and mindfulness how-to book filled with full-color illustrations, written by Mallika Chopra and with a foreword by Deepak Chopra.
For Little Kids
This wise and timely book about the fragile art of personal connection will strike a chord with children and adults alike.
For Babies
Give little ones the tools to manage anxiety or fear of the dark with Little Unicorn.
For You
Proven bedtime solutions for parents-from a Yale doctor.
Help your preschool and elementary school kids be wonderful sleepers in just 5 steps!
Books with Important Mental Health Representation
For those who have dealt with mental health challenges and/or are still battling them today, it is a comfort to read books where the characters are experiencing similar struggles.
This is My Brain in Quarantine
Have you been noticing the sudden prominence of the Coronavirus Check-In?