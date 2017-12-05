Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Just Breathe
Meditation, Mindfulness, Movement, and More
For kids ages 8 to 12, this is an accessible and fun meditation and mindfulness how-to book filled with full-color illustrations, written by Mallika Chopra and with a foreword by Deepak Chopra.Read More
Just Breathe is a fun and accessible, fully illustrated go-to meditation guide written by none other than Mallika Chopra, wellness expert and the daughter of Deepak Chopra. For kids ages 8 to 12, this book is full of specific exercises to help deal with day-to-day challenges and tips to lead a healthier, happier, and more connected life. The book includes practical advice on breathing techniques and guided meditations for a number of topics and scenarios, including:
Beginners will learn the basics of meditation and how to get started, and those more experienced will learn how to improve their practice. This book will also teach kids how to prepare their own meditation spaces. Just Breathe is the go-to book for kids who want to learn more about mindfulness and meditation.
Reader Reviews
Praise
Included in Best Spiritual Books of 2018 List, Spirituality & Practice
"A solid addition to collections in need of meditation and mindfulness titles for tweens."—School Library Journal
"Adults sharing mindfulness with children and preteens will find a treasure trove of scripts for guided practice."—Kirkus Reviews
"Just Breathe is a gift for the whole family. With fun illustrations and simple steps, this book will empower you to feel more in control, to genuinely connect with others, and to approach life with peace and joy."—--Dr. Shefali Tsabary, Clinical Psychologist & author of the New York Times bestsller The Conscious Parent
"Just Breathe is the book I wish I had growing up."—Tara Stiles, founder of Strala Yoga
"Chopra opens the door to a direct discovery of how good it feels to be less anxious, healthier, and experience a more balanced way of life. Starting meditation young, in adolescence, is a lifelong set up for health peace and thriving."—Dr. Lisa Miller, author of The Spiritual Child: The New Science of Parenting for Health and Lifelong Thriving, and professor & founder, Spirituality and Mind-Body Institute, Columbia University, Teachers College
"A charming and engaging book of life skills that speaks directly to tweens themselves, not through intermediaries like their parents or teachers. Mallika's wonderful new book is an essential addition to your child's bookshelf!"—Susan Kaiser Greenland, author of Mindful Games and The Mindful Child
"I wish I had learned to Just Breathe when I was younger. The lessons inside are priceless, and you will be able to use them for the rest of your life. All kids - and all adults - should read it."—--Cara Natterson, pediatrician and New York Times bestselling author of The Care and Keeping of You series
"Just Breathe will help you find the inner power to better connect with friends and family, be healthier and happier, and succeed at what you want to do."—Congressman Tim Ryan