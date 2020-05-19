Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Ebook Deals for Parents $2.99 – $9.99

 

Pregnancy, Childbirth, and the Newborn

Pregnancy, Childbirth, and the Newborn

by

by

by

by

by

Available for the first time in full color, the up-to-date and authoritative pregnancy guide that has sold 1.5 million copies—by recognizing that "one size fits all" doesn't apply to maternity care.

The Vaccine Book

The Vaccine Book

by

The Vaccine Book offers parents a fair, impartial, fact-based resource from the most trusted name in pediatrics. Dr. Bob devotes each chapter in the book to a disease/vaccine pair and offers a comprehensive discussion of what the disease is, how common or rare it is, how serious or harmless it is, the ingredients of the vaccine, and any possible side effects from the vaccine.

I Wish My Teacher Knew

I Wish My Teacher Knew

by

One day, third-grade teacher Kyle Schwartz asked her students to fill-in-the-blank in this sentence: "I wish my teacher knew _____." The results opened her eyes to the need for educators to understand the unique realities their students face in order to create an open, safe, and supportive place in the classroom. 

 

 

What to Read Next

Parenting is Hard. Books Can Help.

Parenting is Hard. Books Can Help.

Great Books for Reluctant Readers