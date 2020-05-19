Ebook Deals for Parents $2.99 – $9.99
Pregnancy, Childbirth, and the Newborn
by Penny Simkin
by Janet Whalley, RN
by Ann Keppler, RN
by Janelle Durham
by April Bolding
Available for the first time in full color, the up-to-date and authoritative pregnancy guide that has sold 1.5 million copies—by recognizing that "one size fits all" doesn't apply to maternity care.
The Vaccine Book
by Robert W. Sears, MD
The Vaccine Book offers parents a fair, impartial, fact-based resource from the most trusted name in pediatrics. Dr. Bob devotes each chapter in the book to a disease/vaccine pair and offers a comprehensive discussion of what the disease is, how common or rare it is, how serious or harmless it is, the ingredients of the vaccine, and any possible side effects from the vaccine.
I Wish My Teacher Knew
by Kyle Schwartz
One day, third-grade teacher Kyle Schwartz asked her students to fill-in-the-blank in this sentence: "I wish my teacher knew _____." The results opened her eyes to the need for educators to understand the unique realities their students face in order to create an open, safe, and supportive place in the classroom.
