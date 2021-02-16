The Vaccine Book offers parents a fair, impartial, fact-based resource from the most trusted name in pediatrics. Dr. Bob devotes each chapter in the book to a disease/vaccine pair and offers a comprehensive discussion of what the disease is, how common or rare it is, how serious or harmless it is, the ingredients of the vaccine, and any possible side effects from the vaccine.



This completely revised edition offers:



Updated information on each vaccine and disease More detail on vaccines’ side effects Expanded discussions of combination vaccines A new section on adult vaccines Additional options for alternative vaccine schedules A guide to Canadian vaccinations



The Vaccine Book provides exactly the information parents want and need as they make their way through the vaccination maze.