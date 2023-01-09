Raising a Kid Who Can

About the Author

Catherine McCarthy, MD, is a Duke-trained child and adolescent psychiatrist with nearly 25 years of clinical experience. In addition to being the keynote speaker for several major conferences, she lectures regularly to parents and students in nearly every school system, both public and private, in the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Heather Tedesco, PhD, is a licensed Applied Psychologist with a Ph.D. in Social Psychology. She has a private practice in McLean, Virginia, where she works exclusively with parents to make parenting less stressful, more effective, and more enjoyable. She is the go-to parenting resource for many Washington, DC-area pediatric, psychological testing, and therapy practices.



Jennifer Weaver, LCSW, has been rated as one of the “Best Child Therapists” in the area in Washingtonian magazine. Along with her therapy practice, she also provides workshops and training to mental health professionals, schools (faculty, student, and parent groups), and the larger community. Ms. Weaver is the founder of Helix, a separate, intensive program for kids to help prevent the need for inpatient or residential treatment, set to open this fall. This program has the direct support of colleagues and mentors at McLean Hospital in Boston, Anna Freud Centre in London, and Yale Child Study Center in New Haven.

