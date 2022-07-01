How to Stop Losing Your Sh*t with Your Kids

“Highly readable, entertaining prose…Naumburg’ s voice is empathic and real; she doles out plenty of helpful examples and suggestions, then summaries them all in constructive lists at the end of the book.” —“It’s a super practical book and one I’d recommend to every parent—and while not about burnout specifically, it’s definitely about self-care.” —Winner of the Caregiver Friendly Award!will make you laugh out loud, nod in agreement, and cry tears of relief as you realize that you are not alone and you do have the power to make healthy changes that benefit the whole family. Highly recommended during any stage of the parenting journey.”“Funny, honest and real, this is the book I needed when my kids were toddlers—and middle graders—and yesterday afternoon. Naumburg reminds me that I have to deal with my own shit to have a fighting chance at helping my kids deal with theirs, and she doesn’t shy away from hard truths and challenges about the process, or skimp on practical ideas for getting there. I'm going to need multiple copies of this one—one for me, and one for pretty much everyone else I know.”“Reading this book is like going to the best parenting class and leaving feeling taken care of and motivated to make changes. Naumburg’s concrete tips, honesty, and thought-provoking suggestions will inspire and empower you.”“Makes you feel hugged rather than judged. By the end not only are you laughing your ass off, but you’ve gained a sense of self-compassion and a concrete action plan. Part self-help manual, part funny textbook (complete with helpful metaphors and saucy acronyms), and part poignant memoir,​ is a must-read for any parent!”“This book hits the trifecta: it’s enjoyable, easy to read, and full of expert information I will actually use. It’s like sitting down with a really wise, funny friend who has all the answers, but doesn’t act like she does. It’s already in my top five parenting books you have to read!”“This wise, compassionate book will give comfort and useful ideas to every parent, whether they lose their sh*t once a year—or once a day!”