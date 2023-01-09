Free shipping on orders $35+
How to Stop Losing Your Sh*t with Your Kids
A Practical Guide to Becoming a Calmer, Happier Parent
Stop the yelling, lose the guilt, and become a calmer, happier parent.
Drawing on evidence-based practices, here is an insight-packed and tip-filled plan for how to stop the parental meltdowns. Its compassionate, pragmatic approach will help readers feel less ashamed and more empowered to get their, ahem, act together instead of losing it.
“Using a powerful combination of humor and reality checks, Naumburg helps parents unpack their unique stressors (we all have them) and find ways to stay calm even the most frustrating of family moments.” —Katie Hurley, LCSW, author of No More Mean Girls and The Happy Kid Handbook
“By the end not only are you laughing out loud, but you’ve gained a sense of self-compassion and a concrete action plan.”—Rebecca Schrag Hershberg, PhD, author of The Tantrum Survival Guide
“Highly readable, entertaining prose…Naumburg’ s voice is empathic and real; she doles out plenty of helpful examples and suggestions, then summaries them all in constructive lists at the end of the book.” — BookPage
“It’s a super practical book and one I’d recommend to every parent—and while not about burnout specifically, it’s definitely about self-care.” — BookRiot
Winner of the Caregiver Friendly Award!
“How to Stop Losing Your Sh*t with Your Kids will make you laugh out loud, nod in agreement, and cry tears of relief as you realize that you are not alone and you do have the power to make healthy changes that benefit the whole family. Highly recommended during any stage of the parenting journey.”
—Katie Hurley, LCSW, author of No More Mean Girls and The Happy Kid Handbook
“Funny, honest and real, this is the book I needed when my kids were toddlers—and middle graders—and yesterday afternoon. Naumburg reminds me that I have to deal with my own shit to have a fighting chance at helping my kids deal with theirs, and she doesn’t shy away from hard truths and challenges about the process, or skimp on practical ideas for getting there. I'm going to need multiple copies of this one—one for me, and one for pretty much everyone else I know.”
—KJ Dell'Antonia, author of How to Be a Happier Parent: Raising a Family, Having a Life and Loving (Almost) Every Minute
“Reading this book is like going to the best parenting class and leaving feeling taken care of and motivated to make changes. Naumburg’s concrete tips, honesty, and thought-provoking suggestions will inspire and empower you.”
—Catherine Pearlman, PhD, LCSW, author of Ignore It! How Selectively Looking the Other Way Can Decrease Behavioral Problems and Increase Parenting Satisfaction
“Makes you feel hugged rather than judged. By the end not only are you laughing your ass off, but you’ve gained a sense of self-compassion and a concrete action plan. Part self-help manual, part funny textbook (complete with helpful metaphors and saucy acronyms), and part poignant memoir, How to Stop Losing Your Sh*t with Your Kids is a must-read for any parent!”
—Rebecca Schrag Hershberg, PhD, author of The Tantrum Survival Guide
“This book hits the trifecta: it’s enjoyable, easy to read, and full of expert information I will actually use. It’s like sitting down with a really wise, funny friend who has all the answers, but doesn’t act like she does. It’s already in my top five parenting books you have to read!”
—Kate Rope, author of Strong as a Mother: How to Stay Happy, Healthy, and (Most Importantly) Sane from Pregnancy to Parenthood
“This wise, compassionate book will give comfort and useful ideas to every parent, whether they lose their sh*t once a year—or once a day!”
—Katherine Reynolds Lewis, author of The Good News About Bad Behavior
