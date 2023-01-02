Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.
Shopping Cart
Who Are You & What Have You Done with My Kid?
Connect with Your Tween While They Are Still Listening
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 26, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
So you have a Tween! What now? Dr. Amanda Craig knows what it’s like to watch your child go from sweet elementary student to moody tween in the span of just a few years and she’s here to help navigate you through it!
How do we keep our kids close while cultivating the confidence they’ll need to grow up? How do we navigate the inevitable dips, divides, and potholes? Where do we find the strength, self-awareness, and wisdom that amount to a path forward?
Despite the parenting opportunities in the tween years, we often spend time focused on academics and the social concerns of elementary school then quickly pivot to worries about safety, drugs, sex and the rebellious behavioral issues of the teen years. We think we’re connecting but we’re not. We miss the neurological explosion that is taking place before us as tweens experience four significant changes that shake them (and us) to their core.
Most importantly, parents still have a “seat at the table” to make positive impressions on their tweens as they prepare them for the teenage years.
How do we keep our kids close while cultivating the confidence they’ll need to grow up? How do we navigate the inevitable dips, divides, and potholes? Where do we find the strength, self-awareness, and wisdom that amount to a path forward?
Despite the parenting opportunities in the tween years, we often spend time focused on academics and the social concerns of elementary school then quickly pivot to worries about safety, drugs, sex and the rebellious behavioral issues of the teen years. We think we’re connecting but we’re not. We miss the neurological explosion that is taking place before us as tweens experience four significant changes that shake them (and us) to their core.
- Their brains are changing.
- They feel and experience emotions they do not recognize.
- They’re hyperaware of themselves.
- They do not know how to express themselves.
Most importantly, parents still have a “seat at the table” to make positive impressions on their tweens as they prepare them for the teenage years.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
“Dr. Craig’s brilliant ‘tween’ parenting guide takes the guesswork out of how parents can cultivate enduring emotional connections with their evolving preteen, while also teaching parents about the psychological foundations of human bonding and child development, and how to mindfully practice self-compassion along the way.”—Andre Burey, MD, child and adolescent psychiatrist, on staff at Silver Hill Hospital
"Dr. Craig is one of my favorite experts! She always brings joy and a depth of research to her interactions, and every mom (who I know) in town seeks her out for advice and encouragement. Here, she masterfully integrates knowledge, action, and love to help us in our families as we weave our lives together with our kids. I wish this book had been available to me when my boys were tweens!”—Brandi Drake, Rev. at Noroton Presbyterian Church, Darien, Connecticut
“Dr. Craig’s expertise in family therapy and experience with her own faith make a powerful combination in this book. She will guide you in building a loving relationship with your tween, so that they will know that you see them, you want to know them, you are there for them, and that you will keep them safe.”—Diane Roth, Rev. at Grace Lutheran Church, Conroe, Texas
“Wow, this is a phenomenal read, very inspiring, and full of empowering information about establishing a healthy emotional connection with tweens as they work through their life experiences. I warmly encourage every helping professional to purchase this book to learn about the importance of establishing a healthy emotional connection with their children as early as possible to enable them to have successful personal and relational experiences.”—Dr. Garrett Ingram, PhD, MFT-I, Office of Special Investigations, Administration for Children’s Services, New York City