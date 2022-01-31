Amanda Craig, PhD, LMFT

In her 20+ years as a family therapist, Amanda Craig, PhD, LMFT has worked in a variety of settings, including research departments, juvenile corrections facilities, high schools, Fortune 500 companies, substance abuse programs and university/college classrooms. She has administered counseling and therapy services to tweens, adolescents, adults, couples and families. A seasoned public speaker and published author of research papers, her awards and recognition include Certificate of Appreciation from the New York State Division of Parole (2008); Eleven years of Service on the Juvenile Justice Advisory Committee of Minnesota (2007); Certificate of Recognition Office of the Governor Juvenile Justice (2007).

