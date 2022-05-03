10 Days to a Less Defiant Child
The Breakthrough Program for Overcoming Your Child's Difficult Behavior
The popular, powerful guide to help parents regain control over a defiant child or teenager, now revised and updated
Occasional clashes between parents and children are not uncommon, but when defiant behavior—including tantrums, resistance to chores, and negativity—becomes chronic, it can cause big problems within the family. In 10 Days to a Less Defiant Child, child and family psychologist Dr. Jeffrey Bernstein shares a groundbreaking 10-day program to help parents gain back control over their defiant child or teen. Now, the guide has been updated to address challenges that today's parents face (including new information on the rise of defiant behavior due to Internet addiction, and the effects of stress on family life). This guide explains what causes defiance in kids, why it's so destructive to the family, and shows parents step-by-step how they can end the behavior.
In this updated edition, parents will learn how to face new challenges, including defiance resulting from excessive technology use (even to the point of addiction) and the stress of modern family life. Dr. Bernstein explains what causes defiance in kids and why it's so destructive to the family, then offers parents a step-by-step guide on how to reduce conflict and end upsetting behaviors.
What's Inside
Praise
"Dr. Jeff's advice is terrific: Listen, don't yell. Show respect."—Great Kid Magazine
"10 Days to a Less Defiant Child is a must read for parents and educators alike! In short order, Dr. Bernstein has masterfully created a program that allows parents to improve family and school relationships by giving them the user-friendly tools necessary to address long-term child defiance. Familial support, positive reinforcement, and a team approach that includes working with school staff are the cornerstones that make this work rise to the top. Every school psychologist and every educator who deals with defiant children should have a copy of this book in their libraries!"
—Ivan J. Katz, EdD, Superintendent of Schools, Eldred Central School District, Eldred, NY
"What a much-needed resource for parents experiencing the frustration of raising a defiant child! This book provides insights into why some children and teens reject rules and resist authority, but, more important, provides an easy-to-implement plan to manage these negative behaviors. The information on ADHD and other disorders is particularly valuable. The sooner you get started with Dr. Bernstein's plan, the sooner you will have a more peaceful home."
—Marie Paxson, coordinator of a support group for parents of children and teens with ADHD
"Parents need to go no further; this book is THE resource book for parents of defiant and challenging children. 10 Days to a Less Defiant Child empathizes and actively supports parents like myself--who have looked fruitlessly for help--in making changes in ourselves in order to help our children live more comfortably in the world. This book should be on the shelf of every parent, mental health professional, and educator. A unique approach that should become a classic!"
—Judith Roth, MSW, LISW
"Dr. Bernstein has accomplished the difficult task of writing a practical and readable book that will be a very valuable tool for parents. It is a potpourri of good ideas for intervening with a difficult child in an enthusiastic and positive way. I highly recommend this book!"
—Clare B. Jones, PhD, author of Practical Suggestions for ADHD
